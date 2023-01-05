Skip to Content
today at 5:50 PM
Published 5:18 PM

Scattered rain and snow showers Thursday night and Friday morning

152023
KIFI Weather

Overnight, rain and snow with areas of fog. Mostly cloudy with a low of 30° Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Scattered snow possible for Friday, with areas of fog and mostly cloudy skies. A high of 34°, Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Areas of patchy fog for Friday night, with lows in the lower 20’s. A slight chance of snow from the fog.

Saturday, areas of fog with mostly cloudy skies. A high in the mid 30’s.

Sunday, increasing clouds for the afternoon. Scattered snow showers Sunday evening with afternoon highs in the mid 30’s.

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

