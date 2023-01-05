Scattered rain and snow showers Thursday night and Friday morning

Overnight, rain and snow with areas of fog. Mostly cloudy with a low of 30° Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Scattered snow possible for Friday, with areas of fog and mostly cloudy skies. A high of 34°, Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Areas of patchy fog for Friday night, with lows in the lower 20’s. A slight chance of snow from the fog.

Saturday, areas of fog with mostly cloudy skies. A high in the mid 30’s.

Sunday, increasing clouds for the afternoon. Scattered snow showers Sunday evening with afternoon highs in the mid 30’s.