A few snow showers Wednesday night with areas of fog; partly cloudy for Thursday afternoon

We’re seeing a few leftover snow showers work slowly to the east this evening. In the wake of the stormy weather, we could see areas of overnight and morning fog.

Overnight lows will dip back to the upper teens for the Snake River Plain. Patchy fog with a slight chance of snow from the low cloud cover and fog.

For Thursday, areas of fog for the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon . A high in the lower 30’s

Friday, partly sunny, with a high near 37°, with light winds. Snow possible Friday night with lows in the mid 20’s.

Saturday, A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.