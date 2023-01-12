Snow possible late Friday with more snow moving in this Sunday

We currently have high pressure overhead, moving east. We will start to see moisture from next system, move into western Idaho and then into the central Idaho Friday night.

Thursday night, patchy fog with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 18°.

For Friday, partly sunny during the day with clouds and a few snow showers late into the evening. Scattered snow Friday afternoon and evening for Central Idaho.

Friday Night, we’ll see a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, light winds and a low temperature around 25°.

Saturday, A slight chance of snow in the Snake River Plain, with more mountain snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday, snow likely with mostly cloudy skies. A high in the mid 30’s.