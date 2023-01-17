Chance of fog, quiet weather for Wednesday with more snow expected Thursday

A few leftover snow showers in SE Idaho for Tuesday evening. A small area of high pressure is with us tonight, delivering a chance of fog and low cloud cover. There’s a slight chance of snow from that fog, with lows around 5° to 9°. Wind chills will be around zero, with light winds at 5-10 mph.

For Wednesday, we’ll see a few areas of fog with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 23°. Late Wednesday, we’ll see the next Pacific system roll in with scattered snow showers in to Thursday.

Chance of snow for Thursday with highs in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain.