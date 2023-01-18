Foggy flurries and light snow tonight

A slight chance of snow moving through tonight and temperatures drop to near 10 degrees and single digits in the mountains. We'll have patchy freezing fog and some light snow with winds 5-10mph making for even colder conditions as wind chills make your teeth chatter. Fog may freeze on roads and sidewalks for dangerous conditions outdoors. Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Lemhi county into tomorrow as the next batch of snow mainly drives accumulations below Boise and lower Magic Valley areas. A dusting to an inch possible into the valley into drive time tomorrow morning with overcast and dismal conditions, plus it will be cold. Highs today 20-27.

