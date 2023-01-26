Skip to Content
Snow and wind on the way; Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warnings issued

A front from the north is slowly working through the region. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for the Snake River Plain. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for southeastern Idaho, far eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow expected, moderate at times. Total snow
    accumulations of 4 to 8 inches through Saturday. Highest amounts
    on the benches east of Interstate 15. Winds gusting 35 to 40
    mph with areas of blowing and drifting snow.
  • WHERE…Upper Snake Plain and Lower Snake Plain including Idaho
    Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American
    Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.
  • WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel should be very difficult at times. Patchy
    blowing snow should significantly reduce visibility. The
    hazardous conditions should impact the morning or evening
    commute.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM MST
SUNDAY…

  • WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches
    in the Jackson Valley. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20
    inches for Star Valley. Highest amounts expected in the Alpine
    area, where locally up to 2 feet of snow is possible.
  • WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
  • WHEN…From 5 PM Thursday through 11 AM Sunday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
    blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Cold wind
    chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
    30 minutes. This will be a long duration event with impacts to
    travel for several days.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow
    accumulations of 6 to 12 inches below 6500 ft. Above 6500 ft
    elevation, one to two feet are possible.
  • WHERE…Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton, Island Park, Pine Creek
    Pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.
  • WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times.
    Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
    The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
    commute.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Below 6000 ft, snow
    accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Above 6000 ft, one to two feet
    of snow is possible. Winds gusting around 35 mph with areas of
    blowing and drifting snow.
  • WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration
    Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan
    Valley.
  • WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel should be very difficult to impossible at
    times. Patchy blowing snow should significantly reduce
    visibility. The hazardous conditions should impact the morning
    or evening commute.
