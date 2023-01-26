Snow and wind on the way; Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warnings issued

A front from the north is slowly working through the region. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for the Snake River Plain. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for southeastern Idaho, far eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY…

WHAT…Snow expected, moderate at times. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches through Saturday. Highest amounts

on the benches east of Interstate 15. Winds gusting 35 to 40

mph with areas of blowing and drifting snow.

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches through Saturday. Highest amounts on the benches east of Interstate 15. Winds gusting 35 to 40 mph with areas of blowing and drifting snow. WHERE…Upper Snake Plain and Lower Snake Plain including Idaho

Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American

Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall. WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.

IMPACTS…Travel should be very difficult at times. Patchy

blowing snow should significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions should impact the morning or evening

commute.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM MST

SUNDAY…

WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches

in the Jackson Valley. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20

inches for Star Valley. Highest amounts expected in the Alpine

area, where locally up to 2 feet of snow is possible.

in the Jackson Valley. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches for Star Valley. Highest amounts expected in the Alpine area, where locally up to 2 feet of snow is possible. WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

WHEN…From 5 PM Thursday through 11 AM Sunday.

IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as

30 minutes. This will be a long duration event with impacts to

travel for several days.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

MST SATURDAY…

WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches below 6500 ft. Above 6500 ft

elevation, one to two feet are possible.

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches below 6500 ft. Above 6500 ft elevation, one to two feet are possible. WHERE…Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton, Island Park, Pine Creek

Pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.

Pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass. WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

MST SATURDAY…