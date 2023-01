Winter flexes its muscles this weekend as we prepare for extreme conditions 6-12" of snow possible into the eastern highlands and more into mountains and southeastern Idaho/Wyoming. Temps around 32 today. - 36 in Pocatello. Winds from SW 15-25 mph and gusting to over 30mph making blowing and drifting snow a problem for many. Extreme conditions will exist for travelers further into the weekend especially along the Idaho/Wyoming state line.

