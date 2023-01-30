Wind chill warning extended

WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM TUESDAY

Sun is out and still cold for us today, barely above zero, into the low single digits for highs today in the valley.

The Snake River Plain and the eastern highlands have a continued wind chill warning for the area through tomorrow mid-moring.

Dangerous wind chills can be expected, possibly as low as -30 to -35 below zero tonight and early tomorrow. Please stay indoors and remain informed by downloading the KIFI weather app

for updates. Light winds are contributing to already cold air in place, but with a few more clouds in the region for tomorrow, we slowing will rise into double digit highs tomorrow. 10-18 above zero.

Still dry except for mountain showers skimming across Island Park and West Yellowstone. It will take a couple of days to return to seasonal highs in the mid 20's.

Again, limit skin exposure with dangerous wind chills and temperatures, check on people, pets, pipes. Check with us for updates on weather-related closings/delays for tomorrow.

Thanks for all your weather pics and interaction. We love hearing from you and depend on your input.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather