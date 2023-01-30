Wind Chill Warning issued for Monday night and Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has extended the Wind Chill Warning through Tuesday.

Tonight

Overnight, look for a mostly clear sky, with a low around -20°. Wind chill values as low as -35. North northeast wind around 6 mph.

Mostly sunny for Tuesday and staying cold. A high near 9° with wind chill values as low as -27. North wind around 6 mph. Overnight lows around -3° with wind chills as low as –10.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a high near 18°. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pocatello ID

1151 AM MST Mon Jan 30 2023

Shoshone/Lava Beds-Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-

Lower Snake River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley-

Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Blackfoot Mountains-Caribou Range-

Big Hole Mountains-Teton Valley-Centennial Mountains -

Island Park-

Including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake,

INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony,

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley,

Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Inkom, McCammon, Downey,

Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan,

Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park,

and Kilgore

WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST TUESDAY…

Although temperatures and wind chill readings have improved across portions of the area this morning, dangerous wind chills are expected to continue across the Upper Snake Plain and into portions of the eastern Highlands throughout the afternoon and into the morning hours on Tuesday. Therefore, the wind chill warning is being extended across this area. Further to the south, wind chills have risen but will become dangerously cold again tonight, despite not much wind expected area wide. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected across the Upper Snake Plain, Arco Desert, Upper Snake Highlands and into the eastern highlands throughout the day and into Tuesday morning. Wind chills as low as 15 to 25 below zero can be expected during the overnight hours and into the morning hours on Tuesday across the lower Snake Plain (including Blackfoot, Pocatello, American Falls) and into the eastern Magic Valley and towards Shoshone.