today at 6:05 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Wind Chill Warning

Temperatures may be clipped with wind chills this morning to -20 below for the valley, as clouds and a skiff of snow moves through the eastern highlands and western Wyoming.

Wind chill warning for northwestern valley to west of Idaho Falls and Rexburg. Real feel of -35 degrees and dangerously cold. Still cold and wise to limit exposure everywhere this morning as morning lows are below zero and chills through the day will not take long to cause frostbite.

Highs will head into the upper teens to low 20's.

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

