More winter this week

High pressure ridge clears the way for warmer trending temperatures, getting back to more seasonal readings today and above average before storms by Sunday. 20's and low 30's for Pocatello today and clear with some patchy morning fog that may freeze on your windshield and surfaces. Warming and storming with a slim blitz of snow tomorrow and temps in Idaho Falls around 32-34 through Sunday.

So with the arctic air moving east, we are still cold with wind chills below zero this morning with temps around 0.