Cold front arrives with winds and a chance of snow 

KIFI Weather

A chance of fog overnight with temps close to 20° for the Snake River Plain.  

For Tuesday, we’ll see areas of fog in the morning with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A high near 29°, south southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

A cold front arrives in eastern Idaho Tuesday evening. We’ll see increasing winds and a chance of snow through Wednesday morning.  

Wednesday, a 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 29°. Windy, with west winds 25 to 30 mph, gusts as high as 40 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. 

Mostly sunny for Thursday, with highs in the lower 20’s. 

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

