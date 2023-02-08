Colder temps with a chance of fog for early Thursday

We’re seeing the Wednesday cold front make a quick exit to our east. We’re still seeing a few snow showers in Wyoming and far eastern Idaho tonight.

Overnight, patchy freezing fog and a slight chance of a snow flurry from the fog. Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -5.

For Thursday, look for some Patchy freezing fog before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 22°.

Mostly sunny for Friday, with highs in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain.

Saturday Partly sunny in the Snake River Plain, with a high near 30. Mostly cloudy for our local mountains, with a slight chance of snow.