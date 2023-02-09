Chilly and clear 

High pressure overhead keeping colder temps in place for Thursday night and Friday. A Pacific system this weekend, will split and break apart before arriving here. We’ll see slightly higher temperatures, with more clouds this weekend. Our next decent chance at any snow arrives Tuesday.

Overnight lows around -5° for Idaho Falls with wind chills as low as -15°. North winds around 5 mph.

For Friday, mostly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 20’s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with highs in the lower and mid 30’s.

Sunday, partly cloudy with highs near 30°.

Monday, increasing clouds for the afternoon and evening, with highs in the upper 20’s.

Chance of snow for Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 20’s.