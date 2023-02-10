Quiet weekend weather with a few snow showers for next week

A Pacific system is currently splitting along the west coast. We’re expecting a few clouds and highs back to the 30’s for Saturday. Another system from the northwest, will deliver some snow back to the region for Monday and Tuesday.

Partly cloudy for Saturday, with a high in the lower 30’s.

Overnight lows back to about 10°.

Sunday, we’ll see a chance of morning fog, mostly sunny for the rest of the day. Highs in the upper 20’s.

Monday, partly sunny, with a high near 28. Increasing clouds for Monday evening with a chance of snow working into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, a 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the lower 20’s for the Snake River Plain.