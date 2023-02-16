Another cold night and morning for Friday; Wind chill warning for eastern Idaho

High pressure will keep cold air parked over the Snake River Plain. A chance of freezing fog overnight, otherwise, very cold and mostly sunny.

WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MST FRIDAY…

WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 to 30 degrees below zero.

WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Friday.

IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Thursday night and Friday morning, Patchy freezing fog after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -15.

For Friday, some patchy freezing fog before noon. Partly sunny, with a high in the lower 20’s. Wind chill values as low as -15. North winds at 5-10mph.

Mostly cloudy for Saturday, a high near 25°. Wind chill values as low as -10. North northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

A few snow showers for Saturday Night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday, partly sunny, with a high in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday, scattered snow showers, mostly cloudy, with a high near 35° and gusty winds.