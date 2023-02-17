Winter weather advisory issued for this weekend

An active pattern out of the northwest, will drive in snow showers. The worst arriving Monday night through Wednesday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY…

WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

WHERE…Along and east of the Interstate 15 and Highway 20 corridor from Pocatello northeast through St. Anthony.

WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.

IMPACTS…Plan on winter driving conditions.

For your Saturday, we’ll see a chance of snow for the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 20’s with northeast winds at 10 mph. Overnight for Saturday Night and Sunday morning, Snow likely, with a low around 10°. Wind chill values as low as -1. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Sunday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 30°. Southwest winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday, a chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30’s.

More snow for Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30’s.