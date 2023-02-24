Nice Saturday, snow for Sunday

For your Saturday, we’ll see a high around the lower 30’s with light winds. Partly cloudy for Saturday night with a low around 13°.

Sunday, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30’s, with winds at 10-20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

More snow for Sunday night, scattered snow with cloudy skies. A low around 15°, with gusty winds at 15-30 mph.

Monday, mostly cloudy, with a chance of snow and highs in the lower 30’s.

More snow for Tuesday, with highs in the upper 20’s and the lower 30’s.