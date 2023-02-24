Skip to Content
Local Forecast
February 24, 2023
Published 5:42 PM

Nice Saturday, snow for Sunday

KIFI Weather

For your Saturday, we’ll see a high around the lower 30’s with light winds. Partly cloudy for Saturday night with a low around 13°.

Sunday, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30’s, with winds at 10-20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

More snow for Sunday night, scattered snow with cloudy skies. A low around 15°, with gusty winds at 15-30 mph.

Monday, mostly cloudy, with a chance of snow and highs in the lower 30’s.

More snow for Tuesday, with highs in the upper 20’s and the lower 30’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

