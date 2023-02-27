Cold front arrives tonight, with gusty winds and more snow

More snow and gusty winds in the forecast for tonight, thanks to an arriving cold front.

Sustained winds of 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph likely Tonight into Tuesday.

The blowing Snow may produce road closures. Additional snow of an inch or less in the valleys including the Snake Plain, but in excess of 6 inches above 6000 feet.

Monday night and Tuesday morning, expect more snow. A low around 18°, breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

During the day on Tuesday, we’ll have areas of blowing snow for the morning and mid-day. Gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high in the mid 20’s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. More snow for Tuesday night with lows back in the mid teens.

Wednesday, a slight chance of snow in the Snake River Plain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30°. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 PM MST TUESDAY…

WHAT…Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to

two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Blowing and

drifting of new snow as well as existing snow.

two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Blowing and drifting of new snow as well as existing snow. WHERE…Arco Desert and Upper Snake plain including Mud Lake,

INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg and St.

Anthony.

INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg and St. Anthony. WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 3 PM MST Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST TUESDAY…