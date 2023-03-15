Skip to Content
Published 3:58 PM

Clearing out for Thursday and Friday

KIFI Weather

A few leftover areas of snow and freezing rain for Wednesday night, as a system moves further east.  

Overnight, temperatures dropping to the lower teens. A chance of snow and freezing rain, with winds around 10 mph after midnight.  

Sunny for Thursday with highs in the mid 30’s. North winds at 5-10 mph, with gusts around 15 mph. 

Friday, sunny skies with highs in the mid 30’s. 

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT THURSDAY... 
 
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues. 
 
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following county, Bingham. 
 
* WHEN...Until 1100 AM MDT Thursday. 
 
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... 
- At 1106 AM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in Blackfoot near the Airport. Reports of flooding near the Fort Hall Reservation have also been reported. Flooding is already occurring. 
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Shelley, Firth, Moreland, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Rockford, Fort Hall Townsite, Pingree, Springfield, Groveland, Basalt, Wapello and Sterling. 

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

