Clearing out for Thursday and Friday

A few leftover areas of snow and freezing rain for Wednesday night, as a system moves further east.

Overnight, temperatures dropping to the lower teens. A chance of snow and freezing rain, with winds around 10 mph after midnight.

Sunny for Thursday with highs in the mid 30’s. North winds at 5-10 mph, with gusts around 15 mph.

Friday, sunny skies with highs in the mid 30’s.

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT THURSDAY...



* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.



* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following county, Bingham.



* WHEN...Until 1100 AM MDT Thursday.



* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1106 AM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in Blackfoot near the Airport. Reports of flooding near the Fort Hall Reservation have also been reported. Flooding is already occurring.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Shelley, Firth, Moreland, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Rockford, Fort Hall Townsite, Pingree, Springfield, Groveland, Basalt, Wapello and Sterling.