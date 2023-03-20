Winter Weather Advisory thru Tuesday morning

2-6+" of snow for our highlands and mountains and many areas east of I-15 with a winter weather advisory continuing through tomorrow morning at 6am. Highs today with SW winds 15-20+ later will hit the upper 30's to mid 40's in the lower valley. Snow/rain continue with a chance of unsettled storminess for Blackfoot and Pocatello this afternoon. Lows tonight will be prime for more snow rounds in the mid 20's and windy. Lingering showers into Tuesday for a break in this winter spring kickoff.

Beyond Tuesday, an atmospheric river shows up to bring more moisture and continue the snowy conditions. March remains below average for temperatures. We should be peaking at 49 for this month. With a record tie-ing low yesterday morning of 8, this is foreshadowing of a colder than normal month for us.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather