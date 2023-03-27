Skip to Content
Below average temperatures for Tuesday; rain and snow for Wednesday

Tonight, will be another cold night, with a few areas of snow flurries. Overnight lows back to the mid teens. Southwest winds at 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy for Tuesday, a high in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain.

We’ll start to see a few snow showers for Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, we’ll see scattered snow and rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain.

Thursday, look for more scattered hits of snow for the entire region. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37°. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

