Winter weather advisories and warnings are back

Mostly cloudy with winter weather advisories and winter storm watches/warnings kicking in today before rain/snow take our attention away from any threat of sunshine. Highs get to the 40's with winds shifting from the south and west with a front loaded simultaneously with moisture flow from a giant low off the coast. This system will affect other parts of the country into the days ahead, similar to the severe weather they've seen in Mississippi last weekend.



shower chances are 50-80% for the valley and begin as rain, then snow later tonight and possible accumulations head into the 1-2" by Friday morning for Idaho Falls, more in the mountains 3-5".