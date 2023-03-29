Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
New
Published 6:05 AM

Winter weather advisories and warnings are back

Mostly cloudy with winter weather advisories and winter storm watches/warnings kicking in today before rain/snow take our attention away from any threat of sunshine. Highs get to the 40's with winds shifting from the south and west with a front loaded simultaneously with moisture flow from a giant low off the coast.  This system will affect other parts of the country into the days ahead, similar to the severe weather they've seen in Mississippi last weekend. 


shower chances are 50-80% for the valley and begin as rain, then snow later tonight and possible accumulations head into the 1-2" by Friday morning for Idaho Falls, more in the mountains 3-5". 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content