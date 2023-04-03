Windy and still snowy

Feeding our winter pattern from the southeast, we'll have snow chances at 50% with some windy conditions especially in the southeastern highlands and lower Magic Valley and southern I-15 corridor from Pocatello to SLC. Several inches of snow possible into the late afternoon and tonight, even into the central valley. We've got temperatures still in the 20's overnight and even colder as we clear out. Highs in the mid 30's today. However, as we bite the bullet on more chilly air by Tuesday night, as we dry out, there is some good news. We slowly have the potential to get to the 40's and 50 degrees by Good Friday.

Easter weekend has the potential to be very seasonable and bright.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather