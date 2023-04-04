Winter weather advisories extended

Through noon today the southern viewing area remains under a winter weather advisory and this is especially important for travelers along I-15 south from Idaho Falls, Shelley, Firth, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Pocatello, American Falls, Inkom and south toward Malad Summit. Wind gusts up to 40+ mph reported along 84 and 30mph gusts expected with more snow to accumulate this morning on roadways and several inches along ridges and benches. Temperatures are in the mid 20's this morning and expected to top out in the mid 30's around 36 for the afternoon. Light snow is still present with a chance into this evening for Idaho Falls and mountain areas. Gradual clearing will settle in with some tough cold air into tonight. Lows in the low teens and single digits. NW winds 15-30+mph. Black ice, slush, and some freezing precip are possible. The winter storm warning for the Bear River Range/Franklin County remains in effect until noon today. Another storm chance pops up between Good Friday and Easter Sunday, even as we get temps in the 40's and to the 50's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather