A few snow showers Wednesday night, with mostly sunny skies for Thursday

Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow with partly cloudy skies. An overnight low in the mid to upper teens. A bit of a breeze tonight, with winds at 10-15 mph.

Mostly sunny for Thursday, with highs in the upper 30’s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Partly cloudy for Friday with a few rain showers late. Highs in the mid 40’s with winds around 10 mph.

Saturday, partly sunny with daytime highs in the upper 40’s to the lower 50’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

