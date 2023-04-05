Lingering snow and cold

Yes, there's still some snow lingering this morning after yesterday's record pow around #pocatello. Radar indicated totals here 20+ inches and then more to start today for areas #idahofalls south in the #snakeriverplain AND some sun too with 33-38 later. SW 10-15+ Wind chills are at -16 in Jackson and western Wyoming. Single digits for highland areas and teens/tweens for the valley. High pressure pushing through as showers slowly escape the southern half of our playing field, bringing more cold air gain tonight. 18 for lows. 40's into Maundy Thursday and mid 40's for Good Friday. Slight showers for Saturday and 50s!!! What what? Normal highs should be in the mid-to-upper 50's for Idaho Falls. Normal temp for Sunday 57 for Idaho Falls. Then shower chances 30% for Monday after Easter.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

