Sunshine and warmer

We're not at average temperatures for this time of year, but today will be bright with sunny conditions and winds from SW 5-15mph. Lows in the 20's will still be chilly this morning with wind chills in the low teens and even colder in the mountains, even below zero for some. Highs will hit the upper 30's and near 40 today. Normally we should be at 55-57 around here for early April. Dry conditions at least for today and Good Friday with some central mountain snows accumulating ahead of a weaker system. The valley should not be affected except for some breezy conditions. It will still take a day or more to get to the 50's and possibly 60 over the Easter holiday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

...SUMMARY OF FINAL STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL REPORTS FROM THE HISTORIC APRIL 3-4, 2023 CONVERGENCE BAND/UPSLOPE FLOW SNOWFALL EVENT OVER THE POCATELLO AND CHUBBUCK AREA... A WIDESPREAD 1 TO 2 FEET OF SNOW FELL OVER A 24 HOUR PERIOD IN A VERY LOCALIZED AREA ACROSS ALMOST ALL OF THE CITIES OF POCATELLO AND CHUBBUCK, WITH THE HIGHEST REPORTED MEASUREMENT REACHING 25.5 INCHES OFF OF BUCKSKIN RD AT A HIGHER ELEVATION JUST EAST OF THE CITIES. LOCATION AMOUNT TIME/DATE PROVIDER 7 NW INKOM 25.5 IN 0243 PM 04/04 PUBLIC 4 ESE CHUBBUCK 25.0 IN 0643 PM 04/04 PUBLIC 2 E CHUBBUCK 21.0 IN 0320 PM 04/04 NWS EMPLOYEE 3 ESE CHUBBUCK 20.2 IN 0316 PM 04/04 PUBLIC 1 SSE POCATELLO 19.0 IN 0442 PM 04/04 PUBLIC 1 SSW POCATELLO 18.6 IN 0329 PM 04/04 PUBLIC 2 E POCATELLO 18.5 IN 0700 AM 04/05 COCORAHS 1 S POCATELLO 18.0 IN 0303 PM 04/04 PUBLIC 2 SW CHUBBUCK 18.0 IN 0510 PM 04/04 PUBLIC 1 NNW POCATELLO 17.2 IN 0136 PM 04/04 PUBLIC 3 E POCATELLO 17.0 IN 0645 PM 04/04 NWS EMPLOYEE 3 ENE POCATELLO 16.5 IN 0224 PM 04/04 PUBLIC 1 E CHUBBUCK 15.9 IN 0100 PM 04/04 PUBLIC 1 E CHUBBUCK 15.2 IN 0600 PM 04/04 BROADCAST MEDIA 2 NE POCATELLO 15.1 IN 0500 PM 04/04 PUBLIC 3 E POCATELLO 15.0 IN 0416 PM 04/04 NWS EMPLOYEE 2 SE CHUBBUCK 15.0 IN 0509 PM 04/04 PUBLIC 1 NE POCATELLO 14.6 IN 0229 PM 04/04 PUBLIC 1 SE POCATELLO 13.0 IN 0511 PM 04/04 PUBLIC 1 E POCATELLO 12.5 IN 0600 PM 04/04 BROADCAST MEDIA 1 SSE POCATELLO AIRPORT 11.7 IN 0600 PM 04/04 OFFICIAL NWS OBS 4 SE POCATELLO 9.8 IN 0237 PM 04/04 PUBLIC 2 W POCATELLO AIRPORT 8.5 IN 0215 PM 04/04 PUBLIC 5 N INKOM 7.6 IN 0700 AM 04/05 COCORAHS 4 W INKOM 6.3 IN 0724 PM 04/04 TRAINED SPOTTER 1 E INKOM 6.0 IN 0800 AM 04/05 COOP OBSERVER AMERICAN FALLS 5.0 IN 0313 PM 04/04 PUBLIC 1 NW BLACKFOOT 1.8 IN 1000 AM 04/04 COOP OBSERVER