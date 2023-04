A front is moving out of the west, with clouds and a few areas of rain/snow. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20’s.

Partly sunny for Saturday, with highs in the upper 40’s to the lower 50’s.

Sunday, mostly sunny with a high in the mid 50’s.

Sunny for Monday, with highs in the lower to mid 60’s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny with a high in the lower 60’s.