Winter weather advisory issued

After the breezy and warm day, Tuesday, we slide down the thermometer today and bring in clouds with some sun with hesitant showers early and highs in the 50's. Winds moving in SW 20-30mph with thunderstorms possible as we get unsettle conditions into this afternoon and tonight. Rain changing to snow overnight.

Winter weather advisory for most of the viewing area, including the I-15 corridor and cities along the route into tomorrow. We will have a messy wet night and snow mixes in by tomorrow during the day and continuing. There may be several inches of snow into Thursday to make for sloppy and slick driving with colder temps. Lows tonight in the upper 20's and highs tomorrow in the 40's.

Winter storm warning in effect for West Yellowstone and southern Montana. Drier and brighter and back to the 50's by Saturday. Seasonal highs for mid-March: 57°