Winter weather advisory with 2-4" of snow expected to the I-15 corridor this morning and into midday. Temperatures are at 29 and will slowly get to the mid-to-upper 30's today with scattered showers before high pressure helps get us back on track for more seasonal temperatures by the end of the weekend.

Winds gusting to 40-50mph today and this can make visibility with snow difficult. Slick roads and frozen patches.