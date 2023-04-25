Warming trend with gusty winds for Thursday

High pressure is building in from the west coast, with a slow increase in our temperatures locally. A cold front from eastern Montana, sweeps in for Thursday. This front will bring gusty winds, with a slight chance of showers.

Overnight, we see some patchy fog, with low temperatures in the mid to lower 30’s. Otherwise, mostly clear with light winds at 5-10 mph.

For Wednesday, a chance of morning fog, with mostly sunny skies through the day. Highs in the lower 60’s.

Thursday

Partly sunny for Thursday, with a high in the lower 60’s. South wind at 10 to 20 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. A chance of rain and snow for far eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.

Hydrologic Outlook

National Weather Service Pocatello, ID

Increased Snowmelt and Flooding Possible this Week:

Enhanced snowmelt is likely this week as warmer temperatures spread into the region. By this weekend, daytime highs will reach into the 40s in the mountains, approach 60 degrees in mountain valleys, and reach into the upper 70s across the Snake Plain and eastern Magic Valley. Additionally, rain on snow yesterday has increased melting rates in select areas. Small creeks and streams could overflow along with additional ponding of lowland farmland where appreciable snow is still left to melt. Resultant flooding could impact agricultural interests along with area roads, homes, and businesses. Increased releases on small reservoirs are also possible, which could produce significant rises downstream on area streams and rivers.

Clear snow, ice and debris from culverts and other flow paths to allow runoff to flow away from buildings and other vulnerable infrastructure. Move deep snow away from the foundations of buildings, and move equipment and livestock out of poorly drained or low lying areas. Remember, if you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around don`t drown, you never know what road conditions are

hidden under the water. Report any flooding to county officials.