Above average temperatures into weekend

High pressure will help us reset after gusty winds yesterday late of 50+mph. It will be slightly cooler today and nice. Light winds 5-10 N and highs in the 70's for Idaho. Near 60 in Jackson. Flood watch for our hills and mountain areas and flood warning tfn for Portneuf areas.

Some clouds to the north tonight, so not as cold tonight, 40's in the evenings into the weekend with mid-to-upper 70's Sat/Sun. Light winds and more breezes Monday and still warming up to near 80. Next storm chance is mid-week, with rain/snow for mountains. Wear sunscreen.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather