Mostly sunny with a stray rain shower or two late on Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear conditions will be with us all night long with no chances for any precipitation. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the upper 30's and lower 40's.



TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies are expected for Sunday for everyone. There could be a few stray rain showers across central ID late on Sunday, but the majority of the region will stay dry throughout the day. Winds continue to be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures increase into the 70's and even lower 80's.



LONG TERM: The stray 10-20% rain shower chance continues into the work week for Monday thru Wednesday for all of eastern ID and western WY. Scattered rain showers will come into the region then for Thursday and continue into Friday and next weekend. Winds will look to be slightly breezy for the end of the week after a fairly calm beginning to the week. High temperatures stay in the upper 70's and lower 80's all the way into Wednesday before dropping on Thursday and Friday. By Friday, high's could be back into the upper 50's and lower 60's.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello and Topaz.



FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT MONDAY for Franklin County and Bear Lake County.



FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Little Wood River above High Five Creek near Carey and Big Wood River at Hailey.



FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON for Portions of southeast Idaho, including the Lost River Valley, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Island Park, Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.