Sunny with a spotty rain shower or two for the beginning of the week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be with us throughout the night with no chance for any rain or snow. Winds are expected to be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 40's.



TOMORROW: Mostly sunny conditions roll on into Monday to start the work week. We will have a chance to see a few stray rain showers in the afternoon and evening hours mainly across the mountains and highlands. Winds continue to be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 70's and lower 80's.



LONG TERM: We will have a few stray rain showers each day for Tuesday and Wednesday with overall dry partly cloudy conditions. Scattered rain showers will come into the region here for Thursday and will continue to be with us all the way into next weekend and maybe even the beginning of the following week. Winds could get slightly breezy at the end of the week after a calm beginning to the work week. High temperatures continue into the mid to upper 70's up into Wednesday. High's then drop starting on Thursday and by Friday, high's are into the upper 50's and lower 60's where they will continue to be into next weekend.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello and Topaz.



FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT MONDAY for Franklin County and Bear Lake County.



FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Little Wood River above High Five Creek near Carey and Big Wood River at Hailey.



FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON for Portions of southeast Idaho, including the Lost River Valley, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Island Park, Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.