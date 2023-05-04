Here comes the rain

Our nice stretch of warm dry weather is ending as storms kick up today and winds push to 15-25mph. Clouds and storms associated with waves riding over from a low pressure area will bring days of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend and into next week. Highs drop from 80 yesterday to 60's today and 50's into Friday and Saturday. Flood watches and warning will continue and snowmelt will contribute to heightened flood conditions after rains and more melting. Expect thunderstorms to carry heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail, and limited visibility into the afternoon and evening.

