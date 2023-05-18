Sun, breezes, with some haze possible

After the cold front yesterday, winds coming from the N 10-15, we're pulling in some smoke and temperatures slightly cooler in the valley @ 73 and 79 in Salmon and Burley. 69-72 in our eastern highlands and western Wyoming.

Clearing tonight with lows in the 40's and 50's before a significant warm up for Friday and the weekend.

Yes, we'll hit the warmest part of the year so far, after 99 months of winter and snow, low-to-mid 80's with little to no shower/storm chance. Flood warnings remain for recreation/agriculture areas, so be safe with increased outdoor and travel activity. Another chance of spring storms hits Monday 30-40%, with slightly cooler temperatures. Good time for warmer weather, with the unofficial start of summer around the corner - Memorial Day weekend (May 29-Monday) and the end of the school year. Please remember to hydrate and use sunscreen outdoors, especially for younger/older outdoor lovers. Don't overdo it.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather