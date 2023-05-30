Wednesday, more chances at thunderstorms with warmer daytime temperatures

An area of low pressure over California and Nevada, will continue to send moisture in this direction. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70’s to the lower 80’s for Wednesday. By Friday, we pull in slightly cooler air from the northwest. But we still have the risk for thunderstorms through this weekend.

Overnight, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48°.

Partly cloudy for Wednesday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high temperature near 78°. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76°. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.