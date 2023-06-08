Skip to Content
Chance of thunderstorms and showers for Friday

KIFI Weather
By
Updated
today at 5:40 PM
Published 4:04 PM

For Thursday evening and Friday morning, we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 50°.

For Friday, a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high in the mid 70’s for the Snake River Plain.

Saturday, a slight chance of thunderstorms with mostly sunny skies. A high in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.

Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly cloudy, with a high near 80°.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

