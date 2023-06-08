Thursday storms later

Expect another chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area into Thursday afternoon about a 50% chance of seeing those cross your path with highs cooling down into the lower 80s and upper 70s. Again we’ll make a plan going into the weekend for limited shower chances for Saturday and Sunday but we have to get through Friday with about a 40% chance of more of those hot afternoon spring/summer storms pushing through lows will be in the 50s we will be above average with our temperatures until we get into Saturday. Average temperature this time of the year is 73°.

