We’re still locked into this weather pattern for the weekend. An area of high pressure to our east, blocking any major changes. A couple areas of low pressure to the west, helping to work in the moisture. Mild overnight lows back to the 50’s. With daytime highs in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s. A chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday.

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

