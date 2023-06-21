Frost Advisory for Thursday morning, warmer afternoon temperatures

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY:

WHAT…Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. Coldest temperatures are expected in the more rural areas with urban areas likely bottoming out in the upper 30s to around 40.

WHERE…The Upper Snake River Plain into the Arco Desert

WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.

IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Wednesday night, mostly clear with lows in the upper 30’s and southwest winds at 10-15 mph. With gusts 20mph.

Thursday, Increasing clouds, with a high in the upper 70’s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday, Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid and lower 70’s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Mostly sunny for Saturday, with highs in the mid to lower 70’s

Sunday, Sunny with a high in the upper 70’s.