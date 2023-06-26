80’s and scattered storms today

An area of low pressure draws up moisture and keeps our afternoons and evening unsettled for the start of the week. Highs today will be above average with low 80's in the valley and mid-to-upper 70's for the mountains and fishing areas. Some clouds mixed with sun and 20-30% of scattered thunderstorms continue into late week. Then we bring on the heat for the upcoming 4 th of July weekend kickoff and countdown to Tuesday. After 80's for us today, we will slide our temps from the 50's tomorrow morning, we increase our chances of storms and take highs into the mid 70's for Tuesday. Better storm chances, slightly for tomorrow and continuing cooler weather for Wednesday before the gradual move of the low to the south into Nevada. We eventually return to the 80's late week and see a high pressure dome to push temps into the 90's.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.