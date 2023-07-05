Warming trend continues with a few more thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday

High pressure to our south, pumping in the warmer weather, while a weak area of low pressure rolls in from the northwest. That area of low pressure helps to trigger some thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday.

Overnight, mostly clear with a low around 50°.

For Thursday, sunny in the morning with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. A high near 85°, with northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunny for Friday morning, with a chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80’s.

Saturday, sunny with a high near 86°.