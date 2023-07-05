Warming up

Bright and sunny and warmer today with some limited shower chances into Thursday with warmer temps and lighter winds. N winds to start 5-10 and shifting SW this afternoon. High in the low 80's and lows upper 40's and clear tonight. Great day to recover from July 4th and do your neighborhood hangout into a cool evening. Make sure to hydrate and protect your skin.

A few waves to push some energy around into Thursday and Friday with a 20% chance of showers, but no real complaints ahead for drier, warmer summer weather. Our average seasonal temperatures in Idaho Falls at 83 for highs and 51 for lows.

We'll surpass those numbers headed toward mid-July and starting climbing quickly from 86 Sunday to low 90's by Monday and Tuesday.

SCOOP JAM Forecast for Saturday Mostly Sunny and 85 - perfect for all you can eat ice cream!