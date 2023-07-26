Slight chance of a shower for Thursday; Red Flag Warning issued again

Breezy with highs in the 90's for Thursday. We have a touch of moisture in the neighborhood, that will lead to a chance of a shower and thunderstorm for the morning and mid-day.

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

410, 425, AND 476…

…RED FLAG WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT

THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 410, 425, AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF. WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 TO 15 percent.

IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid

wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.

Very similar conditions may continue Thursday afternoon as

well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho: