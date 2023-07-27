Skip to Content
Windy, hot and dry this Friday and Saturday; Red Flag Warning issued for Friday

today at 4:38 PM
Published 3:57 PM

We see a few isolated thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon and evening. We're expecting a drier pattern for the next couple of days, with highs in the 90's. We start to see some southern moisture arrive for next week with a few scattered showers and slightly cooler temperatures.

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410, 425, AND 476…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,
425, AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity which is in
effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday.

  • AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
    Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
    River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
    Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
  • TIMING…From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday.
  • WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridgetop
    winds may exceed 50 mph in the central mountains.
  • RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.
  • IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid
    wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.
    Very similar conditions may continue Thursday afternoon as
    well.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

