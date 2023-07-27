Windy, hot and dry this Friday and Saturday; Red Flag Warning issued for Friday
We see a few isolated thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon and evening. We're expecting a drier pattern for the next couple of days, with highs in the 90's. We start to see some southern moisture arrive for next week with a few scattered showers and slightly cooler temperatures.
RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410, 425, AND 476…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,
425, AND 476…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity which is in
effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday.
- AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
- TIMING…From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday.
- WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridgetop
winds may exceed 50 mph in the central mountains.
- RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.
- IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid
wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.
Very similar conditions may continue Thursday afternoon as
well.