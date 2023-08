We'll see just a few isolated showers for Saturday with more scttered showers for Sunday and Monday.

For Saturday, we'll see areas of fog before 9am. Mostly sunny for the afternoon, with a high in the lower to mid 80's. A few showers and thunderstorms for Saturday night, with gusty winds.

Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. A high temperature in the upper 70's for the Snake River Plain.