Local Forecast

Chance of thunderstorms for this weekend with highs in the upper 80’s

KIFI Weather
today at 4:02 PM
Published 3:37 PM

We have the flow of moisture back from the south back this weekend.

For Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. A high temperature near 87° for the Snake River Plain. With gusty winds possible from the passing thunderstorms.

Overnight into Sunday morning, we’ll see a few storms with partly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the lower 60’s.

Another round of afternoon thunderstorms possible for Sunday, with highs in the mid 80’s.

Partly sunny for Monday, with highs in the upper 80’s. A slight chance of mountain thunderstorms.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

