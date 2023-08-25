Warm Weekend Kickoff

Normal late August weather for the last blast of vacation for some with mainly dry weather. Sliding shower chances cruise through, mainly affecting evenings in the mountains, Jackson, but you could see an isolated storm later tonight in the valley. We being with cool dry 50's this morning and will be at 80 for our noon broadcast on channel 8. Highs will edge toward 90..about 87-89 from Idaho Falls to Pocatello. Winds will be from south 10-15+ and gustier in the desert communities later this evening (20+) around storms in Arco. Saturday: 30% chance of storms and still warms, that rhymes. 80's and winds 5-10mph.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.